Comparing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 9.23% 20.78% 10.05% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 1 3.00 Captivision 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for EnerSys and Captivision, as provided by MarketBeat.

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Captivision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Captivision”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.55 billion 1.10 $269.10 million $8.08 12.22 Captivision $17.39 million 0.85 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Summary

EnerSys beats Captivision on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Captivision Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.