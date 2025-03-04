Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,885 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$47,668.50.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$41,250.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$42,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$35,831.25.

On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total value of C$51,750.00.

TSE:CMG opened at C$8.05 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.82 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$649.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

