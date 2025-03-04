Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.28. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.