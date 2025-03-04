Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.3 %

SCI opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

