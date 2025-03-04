DDFG Inc Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DDFG Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

