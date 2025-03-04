Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.96% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 222,171 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000.

DFEV stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

