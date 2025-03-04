Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after buying an additional 444,755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 408,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,230,000 after buying an additional 195,233 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,981,000 after acquiring an additional 364,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

