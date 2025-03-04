Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

