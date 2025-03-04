Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

