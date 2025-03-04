Disciplined Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,188,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

Shares of GARP stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

