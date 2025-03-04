Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.0404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

