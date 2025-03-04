Disciplined Investments LLC Has $281,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

