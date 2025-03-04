Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,157 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 3.40% of Duos Technologies Group worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOT. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 5.1 %

DUOT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $8.53.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.