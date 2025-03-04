East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

East Japan Railway stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

