EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from EFG International’s previous dividend of $0.57.
EFG International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EFGXY opened at C$14.19 on Tuesday. EFG International has a twelve month low of C$14.19 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.96.
EFG International Company Profile
