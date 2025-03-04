Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,550 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

