Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

