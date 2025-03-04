Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.68.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $691.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $717.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.28. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

