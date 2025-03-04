Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $467.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.