Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

