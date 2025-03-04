Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,793,000 after buying an additional 1,540,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after buying an additional 282,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

