Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 660 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 227.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,252.2% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,112.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

