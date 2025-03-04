Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

