Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 71,472 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of First Merchants worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 3,889.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after buying an additional 26,691,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

In related news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $316,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,196.72. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

