Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Fleetwood’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Fleetwood Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.
About Fleetwood
