Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.88.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $271.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.16. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.