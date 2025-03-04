FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $138,510. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

