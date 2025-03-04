GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $471.00 to $420.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as low as $294.45 and last traded at $300.38. Approximately 2,102,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,919,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.98.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEV. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.83.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 5.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $50,943,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

