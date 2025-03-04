Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 809.90 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 811.30 ($10.31), with a volume of 112421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838.70 ($10.66).

Grafton Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 973.76.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

