Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 985.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 118,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $158.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.