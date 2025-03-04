Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 381 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,043 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.3 %

QCOM opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

