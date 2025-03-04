HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 604,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $255.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

