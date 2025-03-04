Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

