Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $367,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.