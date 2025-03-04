Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $683,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRH by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 10.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

