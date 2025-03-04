Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

