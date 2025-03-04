Insider Buying: Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,088 Shares of Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNAGet Free Report) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman bought 1,088 shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $26,645.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 312,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,810.72. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CBNA opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBNA shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

