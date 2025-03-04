Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells 93,121 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $792,459.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,768.87. The trade was a 62.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 28th, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $359,363.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,425. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

