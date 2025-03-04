Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 867,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 133,612 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,475.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

