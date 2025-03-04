Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 38.8% in February

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.01. 26,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $127.17.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.