Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 6.94% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $32,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSMO stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.