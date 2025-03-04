iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $705,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Signify Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

QUAL opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

