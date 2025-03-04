Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 159,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,665 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.