Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,078.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151,090 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

