Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,710 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $355.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.78. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.24 and a fifty-two week high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

