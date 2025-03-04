Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.51 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of CVS opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

