Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,881 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $104,811,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after acquiring an additional 460,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $196.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.