Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

