Keybank National Association OH Has $163.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $163,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 518,054 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after purchasing an additional 479,485 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9 %

HD stock opened at $389.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

