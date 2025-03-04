Keynote Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keynote Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $467.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.